BRIEF-Pfizer ceo says deal would give company "unemcumbered access to the full value of (pfizer) balance sheet"

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
Allergan Ceo Saunders Says Pfizer Jak
* Says will be able to enhance share buybacks "going forward"
* Allergan ceo says growth of its pharma business can be accelerated after pfizer merger
* Allergan ceo says planned pfizer merger should not hurt "prarmaceutical momentum" of allergan products
* Pfizer cfo says top priority to get integration of allergan right, but dividends,share repurchases, more deals, will remain priorities
* Allergan cfo says a main advantage of merger deal would be to sell allergan products in 70 new markets abroad
* Inhibitor anti-inflammation drugs could be developed for dermatology, gastroenterology uses
* Pfizer ceo says 2 year delay in deciding whether to split pfizer into two pieces is reasonable, given need to integrate allergan
* Allergan ceo says combined company's discovery, development capabilities will create "powerhouse" drugmaker
* Pfizer cfo says his comppany would be able to split by 2019 if ongoing financial analysis determines a split makes sense
* Allergan ceo says eyecare franchise will remain in california
* Pfizer cfo says expected 17 to 18 percent tax rate by 2017 for merged company should remain constant thereafter
* Pfizer cfo says company's long term goal is for dividends to remain about 50 percent of company earnings
* Pfizer cfo says deal would increase company's access to global cash, which could be used for dividends, share buybacks, capital expenditures
* Pfizer ceo says deal would give company "unemcumbered access to the full value of (pfizer) balance sheet" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.