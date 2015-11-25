BRIEF-Brazil's GOL October capacity fell 5.1 pct, demand 9 pct

Nov 25 (Reuters) -

* Brazil's GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA said on Wednesday that domestic seat capacity fell 5.1 percent in October while demand fell 9 percent.

* The Brazilian airline filled 76.1 pct of its seats in October, 3.3 percentage points less than a year earlier.

* International capacity fell 1.8 percent while demand fell 4.7 percent cutting seats filled to 70.8 percent, 2.2 percentage points less than in October 2014.

* Passengers carried in October fell 10.6 percent to 3.1 million compared with a year earlier while total passengers carried in the first ten months of 2015 was 32.4 million, little changed from October 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jeb Blount)