BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO says bid for K+S just rumor

Dec 2 Potash Corp Of Saskatchewan Looking At Reducing Dividend And Buying Back Stock

* Ceo speaking at Citi investor conference

* Potash Corp of Saskatchewan CEO says talk of new takeover bid for K+S just a rumor; position unchanged Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

