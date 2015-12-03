BRIEF-CIBC CFO says maintaining margin will be a challenge

BRIEF-GE reports quarterly continuing operations EPS $0.39
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46, revenue view $33.63 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Dec 3 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc cfo says maintaining net interest margin will be "a bit of a challenge" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)
* Files for offering of $13.8 million principal amount of our 6.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2019 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2iS1DNA Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, Jan 20 Fairfax Financial Holdings is in early talks to sell 25 percent of India's largest private general insurer ICICI Lombard in a deal that could fetch up to $1 billion, as the Canadian firm looks to cash out and start a new insurance joint venture, sources familiar with the matter said.