公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 3日

BRIEF-CIBC CFO says maintaining margin will be a challenge

Dec 3 Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce

* Cibc cfo says maintaining net interest margin will be "a bit of a challenge" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Matt Scuffham)

