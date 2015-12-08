BRIEF-U.S. extends deadline for investigating China aluminum extrusions

Dec 7 The U.S. Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration extended its Dec. 7 deadline for initiating an investigation into allegations that a Chinese aluminum extruder had been evading U.S. import duties by 45 days, according to documents filed on Monday.

* ITA determines it "shall require additional time" to initiate its investigation or issue its final ruling, citing "issues concerning key terms used in the scope of the Orders."

* Extends deadline for issuing scope ruling by 45 days to Jan. 21, 2016. Source: Dec. 4 letter filed on ITA website on Monday, written by Robert James, Program Manager at ITA's Enforcement and Compliance Operations office to Alan Price of Wiley Rein LLP, which filed the request for anti-circumvention on behalf of the Aluminum Extrusion Fair Trade Committee. (Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)