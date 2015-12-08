版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 03:11 BJT

BRIEF-Lilly says plans in 2016 to report results from early-stage trial of n3pg, an antibody that targets deposited brain plaque

Eli Lilly And Co

* Says will begin two alzheimer's trials in 2016 targeting tau protein

* Stage trials

* 2016 trial of solanezumab in "prodromal" patients having few or no symptoms of alzheimer's

* Stage trial of n3pg, an antibody that targets deposited brain plaque Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐