BUZZ-Freeport-McMoRan suspends dividend, slashes spending plans

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
** FreePort-McMoRan shares up 1 pct premarket as energy and mining co suspends its dividend and slashes capex plans, responding to slumping commodities markets
** Suspends annual dividend of $0.20 per share, says action to provide cash savings of about $240 mln per year
** Lowers capex to $1.8 bln in 2016 and $1.2 bln in 2017 from original $2 bln plan for both years
** Says evaluating other financing alternatives, including potential sale of minority interests in certain mining assets and other actions to provide additional proceeds for debt reduction
** FreePort has been under pressure to reorganize from activist investor Carl Icahn, who is co's top shareholder
** FCX shares have lost 71 pct YTD
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.