版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 15日 星期二 21:52 BJT

BRIEF-Valeant CEO says will get back to acquisitions - but not next year

Dec 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

* CEO says will get back to acquisitions, but not next year, when it will focus on paying down debt instead - CNBC

* CEO says will spend 7 to 8 percent of sales on research and development in 2016 - about half the level of typical big pharma companies and up from previous spending - CNBC

* CEO says will spend $400 to $500 million on R&D (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐