BRIEF-Valeant CEO says will get back to acquisitions - but not next year

BRIEF-Schlumberger says don't expect "dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
Dec 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
* CEO says will get back to acquisitions, but not next year, when it will focus on paying down debt instead - CNBC
* CEO says will spend 7 to 8 percent of sales on research and development in 2016 - about half the level of typical big pharma companies and up from previous spending - CNBC
* CEO says will spend $400 to $500 million on R&D (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
* CEO says don't expect "a dramatic, short-term recovery" in international markets - conf call
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president.
* Says continue to experience payment delays from some customers - conf call