BRIEF-ICE Futures Canada to push back closing time for grains and oilseeds

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
Dec 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* ICE Futures Canada said it will move closing time for grains and oilseeds futures and options to 1:20 pm Central time as of Jan. 25, 2016.
* Current closing time is 1:15 pm Central time. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank