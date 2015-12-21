版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 22日 星期二 00:15 BJT

BRIEF-ICE Futures Canada to push back closing time for grains and oilseeds

Dec 21 Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* ICE Futures Canada said it will move closing time for grains and oilseeds futures and options to 1:20 pm Central time as of Jan. 25, 2016.

* Current closing time is 1:15 pm Central time. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

