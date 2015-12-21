BUZZ-Stormy times ahead for cloud computing ETF

BRIEF-Union Pacific reports Q4 earnings per share $1.39
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
** Cloud computing sector seeing volatility as First Trust ISE Cloud Computing Index Fund thrusts to new high at end-of-Nov, before quickly reversing to 3-month low in midst of last week's sharp market swings
** ETF now holding to YTD gain of just 4 pct, which is somewhat surprising given top 4 holdings end-of-Nov are the FANGs
** Indeed, Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix , and Alphabet account for just over 20 pct of TNA, but not enough to forestall overall volatility in ETF
** Today, Rackspace Hosting, 2.62 pct holding, casts a cloud as stock flirts with 5-year lows
** Although, Microsoft, a 2.91 pct holding, buoyed by Barron's rec highlighting its prospects in the cloud
** Nevertheless, technically, SKYY 20-period volatility - close-to-close reached 3 year high given key reversal/swings of past 2 weeks, keeping risks skewed to downside. Chart: reut.rs/22kVBYJ
** Coming under $29.39 support can see ETF threaten a weekly gap fill to $28.66 even test of Sep/Aug lows in $27.38/$26.01 area
** Need to reclaim resistance in $29.82/$30.60 area, with calming volatility, to refocus on $31.71+ (Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)
* Union Pacific reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S