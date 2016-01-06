BUZZ-Gaming ETF still slotted in bear-trend channel

Publicis CEO Levy expects his successor to be picked within weeks
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
(Corrects story link in 1st bullet)
** Market Vectors Gaming ETF chart suggests new lows coming in early 2016 given its near 2-year run of lower peaks and troughs remains firmly in place
** Since peaking in early 2014, BJK has been a bad bet losing 46 pct amid poor industry fundamentals and a devastating slow-down in Macau gambling revenue
** Although BJK is still above its late Sep low, prevailing bear trend channel remains intact. Chart: reut.rs/1MTRgQJ
** 40-WMA and channel resistance capped choppy spring/summer recovery leading to new lows
** Fall 2015 snap back also failed shy of this resistance, leading to fresh weakness
** Weekly MACD now rolling over again, and once $29.16 gives way, ETF can fall to $25.63 and below
** Strength should still be counter-trend, but weekly close above $34.50/$34.76 would penetrate resistance and break pattern of declining peaks
** Top holdings by pct TNA end-of-Nov include Las Vegas Sands Corp, Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Paddy Power, and WYNN Resorts (Messaging: terence.gabriel.tr.com@reuters.net)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Maurice Levy expects his successor as chief executive of Publicis to be chosen by the board of the French advertising group within weeks.
* European Medicines Agency validates Gilead's marketing authorization application for investigational chronic hepatitis c therapy sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir (sof/vel/vox)
* Genius Brands International - on January 10, 2017 co entered into amendment of home entertainment distribution agreement with sony pictures home entertainment