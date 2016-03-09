版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 10日 星期四 01:01 BJT

BRIEF-Crescent Point expecting 10 pct cut in costs in H2 2016

March 9 Crescent Point Energy Corp

* Says anticipating a 10 percent reduction in costs in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐