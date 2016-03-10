版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 00:51 BJT

BRIEF-TransCanada says no comment on report of Columbia Pipeline Group takeover talks

March 10 Transcanada Corp

* Says no comment on media report of Columbia Pipeline Group takeover talks, remains focused on opportunities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐