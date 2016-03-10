版本:
BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline Group declines to comment on TransCanada takeover report

March 10 Columbia Pipeline Group Inc

* Says does not comment on market speculation or rumours regarding media report of TransCanada takeover talks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

