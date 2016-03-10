Apple sends invite to media for event on March 21

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Jan 19
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 10 Apple Inc sent an invite to reporters on Thursday for an event at its Cupertino, California headquarters on March 21.
The world's best-known technology company often unveils new products at such events. It is expected to update its flagship iPhone and iPad products some time this year. (Reporting by Julia LOve; Editing by Bill Rigby)
Jan 19 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 19 Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the dollar rebounded after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank is poised to pursue a path of interest rate hikes.
* Kawasaki spokesman Allen said firm cut ties to show after feedback