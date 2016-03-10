版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 11日 星期五 01:17 BJT

Apple sends invite to media for event on March 21

March 10 Apple Inc sent an invite to reporters on Thursday for an event at its Cupertino, California headquarters on March 21.

The world's best-known technology company often unveils new products at such events. It is expected to update its flagship iPhone and iPad products some time this year. (Reporting by Julia LOve; Editing by Bill Rigby)

