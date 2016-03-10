版本:
BRIEF-Williams statement on ETE transaction

March 10 Williams

* Says "we are in support of ETE and williams finding ways to strengthen the balance sheets of both companies"

* Says had offered to work with ETE to develop a way of financing the deal that is more beneficial for both companies' investors

* Says its board remains open to working collaboratively with ETE to enhance the financial profile of the combined company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Erman)

