BRIEF-Suncor Energy says resuming operations after sites shut in Canada wildfire

BRIEF-AnaptysBio Inc sees IPO of 4 mln shares
Anaptysbio Inc sees its IPO 4 million shares priced between $14.00 and $16.00 per share
May 29 Suncor Energy Inc
* Announced restart of operations after its facilities were shut in Canadian wildfire
* Said start-up in its base plant and MacKay river site is under way, and "initial production" is expected to be up by the end of the week
* Said Syncrude, majority-owned by Suncor, is in process of planning its return to operations
* Announced the restart began with resuming "initial production" in Firebag site last week
Said it will move 3,500 more people in the coming week to support its return to operations
J O Hambro Capital Management Limited reports 5.06 percent passive stake in Cyberark Software Ltd as of December 30, 2016