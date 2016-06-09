版本:
BRIEF-Canadian Natural says returned to normal operations at Pelican Lake facility following wildfire threat

June 9 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd

* Says "has returned to normal operations" at its pelican lake facility following wildfire threat, including the restart of 800 bpd of temporarily shut-in production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson in Calgary)

