BRIEF-Husky Energy's Ghosh says steadily ramping up Sunrise project in Alberta

June 1 Husky Energy CEO Asim Ghosh says company seeing strong reservoir performance as it steadily ramps up output at its 30,000 bpd Sunrise project in Canada's fire-stricken Alberta province. (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson)

