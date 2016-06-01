BRIEF-Husky Energy's Ghosh says steadily ramping up Sunrise project in Alberta

BRIEF-Mandalay Resources sold 29,399 ounces of gold equivalent in Q4
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
June 1 Husky Energy CEO Asim Ghosh says company seeing strong reservoir performance as it steadily ramps up output at its 30,000 bpd Sunrise project in Canada's fire-stricken Alberta province. (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson)
* Mandalay resources corporation announces production and sales results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2016
* Says transaction includes two facilities in Newark and Columbus, Ohio
* Q3 gross refining margin $10.8 per barrel (Adds details from press release)