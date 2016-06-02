版本:
BRIEF-Saputo could consolidate dairy assets in Brazil - CEO

June 2 Saputo Inc CEO Lino Saputo Jr, speaking on a conference call with analysts on Thursday:

* Said could make acquisitions worth as much as C$3.5 billion

* Said company could be a consolidator in Brazil Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

