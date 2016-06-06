版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines to add spending requirement for elite status

June 6 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines says in 2017 it will require that customers spend minimum dollar amounts on travel, on top of miles or segments flown, to earn elite status

* The change brings American's loyalty program in line with spending requirements already in place for customers of United Continental Holdings Inc and Delta Air Lines Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin)

