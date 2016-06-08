版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 8日 星期三 23:57 BJT

BRIEF-Agrium sees opportunities from seed, chemical mergers-CEO

June 8 Agrium Inc CEO Chuck Magro was speaking at investor day in Toronto:

* Sees opportunities arising from possible consolidation of large players in seed, chemical industry Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐