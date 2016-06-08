版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 02:52 BJT

BRIEF-Husky Energy says operations unaffected by wildfire in Pelican Lake region

June 8 Husky Energy Inc

* Says operations unaffected by wildfire in Pelican Lake region of northern Alberta, Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric M. Johnson in Calgary)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐