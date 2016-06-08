版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四

BRIEF-Cenovus says may be able to restart Pelican Lake output on Thursday

June 8 Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says wildfire near Pelican Lake oil sands project has been downgraded, now being held by firefighters

* Cenovus says 44 essential staff will be back on site Wednesday evening, if conditions do not change will potentially restart production Thursday Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

