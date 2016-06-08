BRIEF-Cenovus says may be able to restart Pelican Lake output on Thursday

BRIEF-InPlay Oil announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million
* InPlay Oil Corp announces 2017 capital budget of $28 million with production growth of over 20%
June 8 Cenovus Energy Inc
* Says wildfire near Pelican Lake oil sands project has been downgraded, now being held by firefighters
* Cenovus says 44 essential staff will be back on site Wednesday evening, if conditions do not change will potentially restart production Thursday
* Do not currently expect that any changes to financial outlook for 2016 will have a material impact on actual 2016 earnings
* Realty Income Corp says has declared an increase in company's common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2105 per share from $0.2025 per share.