BRIEF-Cenovus restarting Pelican Lake oil sands operations

June 9 Cenovus Energy

* Says wildfire near facilities continues to burn but is being contained by Alberta firefighters

* Says it is in the process of restarting production at Pelican Lake oil sands site after precautionary wildfire shutdown Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

