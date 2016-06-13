CORRECTED-BRIEF-TransCanada could start service on Houston Lateral by early July

(Corrects paragraph 1 and headline to indicate TransCanada could start shipments by July 2 instead of will)

HOUSTON, June 13 TransCanada Corp could begin crude shipments on its Houston Lateral pipeline by July 2, which will connect its Keystone Pipeline to Houston, Texas, according to a tariff filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in early June.

* The company on June 1 submitted a filing with regulators to set tariff rates on the line, which will be effective by July 2, the filing said.

* The lateral will terminate at a storage terminal in Houston, Texas with initial capacity for 700,000 barrels of crude oil

* The tariff for light crude deliveries from Hardisty, Alberta to Houston, Texas will be $7.113 per barrel and the rate for heavy crude on that route will be $7.730 per barrel, the same price as shipments of crude from Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas, according to the filing

* A spokesperson for TransCanada did not immediately respond to a request for a comment. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)