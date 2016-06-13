UPDATE 1-TransCanada could start service on Houston Lateral by early July

(Adds comment from spokesman, context of tariff filing)

HOUSTON, June 13 TransCanada Corp could begin crude shipments on its Houston Lateral pipeline by July 2, which will connect its Keystone Pipeline to Houston, Texas, according to a tariff filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in early June.

* The company on June 1 submitted a filing with regulators to set tariff rates on the line, which will be effective by July 2, the filing said.

* The tariff filing was required 30 days in advance of the rate becoming effective, but does not necessarily indicate a firm in-service date for the pipeline.

* The lateral will terminate at a storage terminal in Houston, Texas with initial capacity for 700,000 barrels of crude oil

* The tariff for light crude deliveries from Hardisty, Alberta to Houston, Texas will be $7.113 per barrel and the rate for heavy crude on that route will be $7.730 per barrel, the same price as shipments of crude from Hardisty to Port Arthur, Texas, according to the filing.

* "We anticipate the in-service date to be July 2016," a spokesman for TransCanada said by email on Monday. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)