BRIEF-North Dakota oil production drops in April; largest in history

June 15 (Reuters) -
* North Dakota oil regulator says April production drop was
largest monthly slip in state history
* North Dakota oil regulator blames low prices, weather and
road restrictions for April output decline
* North Dakota oil regulator says zero drilling rigs
operating today in Williams County
* North Dakota oil regulator says state output could fall
below 1 million barrels per day before end of year
* North Dakota oil regulator says producers 'really making
progress' on capturing natural gas, reducing flaring
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)