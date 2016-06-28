Soda tax proponents submit petition for vote in Boulder, Colorado

June 28 Public health advocates in Boulder,
Colorado pushing for a soda tax delivered a petition to city
authorities with the necessary number of signatures to get the
proposal on the ballot for a vote in November, the group's
campaign manager said on Tuesday.
* Healthy Boulder Kids submitted a petition with over 9,400
signatures to Boulder's City Clerk on Monday, more than the
4,700 needed, campaign manager Dominique Olvera told Reuters
* Initiative would tax beverages with added sweeteners,
including sugar and corn syrup, at 2 cents per ounce
* Funds would go to city health programs aimed at improving
nutrition and physical activity, targeting low-income residents
* Approval requires a majority popular vote. San Francisco,
Oakland, California and Albany, California are also voting on
similar measures in November.
Source: Reuters interview with Dominique Olvera
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)