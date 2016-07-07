版本:
BRIEF-Canada finance minister welcomes bank regulator's move on stressing underwriting of mortgages

July 7 (Reuters) -

* Canada finance minister says welcomes move by bank regulator to stress need for prudent underwriting of residential mortgages

* Canada finance minister says bank regulator's move is consistent with government actions to address pockets of risk in Canada's housing market (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

