BRIEF-Canada regulator considering changes to mortgage guidelines

RPT-JPMorgan looks for big payoff from lead in deposit race
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
July 7 (Reuters) -
* Canada's bank regulator says considering changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines
* Canada Regulator - Borrowers relying on income sources outside of canada pose particular challenge for lenders
* Canada regulator says limits for downpayments on higher risk mortgages need to be revisited
* Canada regulator says some institutions 'not as proactive' as others to ensure prudent mortgage lending (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
NEW YORK, Jan 16 Over the past five years, stock analysts have challenged JPMorgan Chase & Co executives for keeping so many branches open as customers did more and more banking online.
MUNICH, Jan 16 Airbus Group plans to test a prototype for a self-piloted flying car as a way of avoiding gridlock on city roads by the end of the year, the aerospace group's chief executive said on Monday.
MUNICH, Jan 16 BMW will stick to plans to open a Mexican plant in 2019 despite warnings by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to slap a border tax on the German brand's vehicles made in Mexico and destined for the United States, an executive said.