BRIEF-Canada regulator considering changes to mortgage guidelines

July 7 (Reuters) -

* Canada's bank regulator says considering changes to mortgage underwriting guidelines

* Canada Regulator - Borrowers relying on income sources outside of canada pose particular challenge for lenders

* Canada regulator says limits for downpayments on higher risk mortgages need to be revisited

* Canada regulator says some institutions 'not as proactive' as others to ensure prudent mortgage lending (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)

