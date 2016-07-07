BRIEF-British Columbia says 3 pct of home sales involved foreign buyers between June 10-29

July 7 (Reuters) -

* British Columbia Finance Minister Says About 3 Pct Of Property Transactions Involved Foreign Nationals Between June 10 and June 29

* British columbia finance minister says average property purchase by foreign national was c$1,157,000, significantly higher than by canadian citizens

* British columbia finance minister says intention for province to update housing data monthly

* British columbia finance minister says has seen far more evidence of 'flipping' in the past than at present

* British columbia finance minister says largest group of foreign investors in residential property are from china (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)