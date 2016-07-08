BRIEF-U.S. lawmaker throws support to GMO labeling bill ahead of vote

July 8 U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Chairman K. Michael Conaway, a Republican from Texas, on Friday said he would support a bill that requires labeling for listing genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs) for the first time.

* Conaway said in a statement he expects the legislation will be considered in the House next week after passing in the Senate on Thursday.

* "While I will never fully support federally mandating the disclosure of information that has absolutely nothing to do with nutrition, health, or safety ... it is my intention to support this bill," Conaway said in the statement.

* Conaway said that he has sought assurances from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on how the agency would implement the legislation on a bill that is "riddled with ambiguity".

SOURCE: bit.ly/29tvsRU (Reporting by Chris Prentice)