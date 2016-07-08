BRIEF-U.S. lawmaker throws support to GMO labeling bill ahead of vote

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
July 8 U.S. House of Representatives Agriculture Chairman K. Michael Conaway, a Republican from Texas, on Friday said he would support a bill that requires labeling for listing genetically-modified ingredients (GMOs) for the first time.
* Conaway said in a statement he expects the legislation will be considered in the House next week after passing in the Senate on Thursday.
* "While I will never fully support federally mandating the disclosure of information that has absolutely nothing to do with nutrition, health, or safety ... it is my intention to support this bill," Conaway said in the statement.
* Conaway said that he has sought assurances from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) on how the agency would implement the legislation on a bill that is "riddled with ambiguity".
SOURCE: bit.ly/29tvsRU (Reporting by Chris Prentice)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.