公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 13日 星期三

BRIEF-Allergan spokesman says antitrust clearance is "imminent"

July 13 (Reuters) -

* Allergan Spokesman says in emailed statement that antitrust clearance is "imminent" and agrees with Teva view that deal closing is "any time now" (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

