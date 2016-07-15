版本:
BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says all nations subsidize aerospace industry

July 15 Canada PM Trudeau Says Bombardier's competitors are worried about the success of firm's C Series passenger jet

* Canada PM Trudeau says believes investing in aerospace industry is right for Canada

* Canada PM Trudeau, asked about possible Brazil WTO challenge about aid to Bombardier from Quebec, says every country subsidizes aerospace industryFurther company coverage: (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

