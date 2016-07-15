Accused murderer of Halliburton family member escapes Florida court

July 15 An accused murderer who faces a possible death sentence escaped from the Broward County Courthouse in Florida on Friday morning and a manhunt was underway, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities were searching for Dayonte Resiles, who fled from the courthouse in Fort Lauderdale at about 9:30 a.m. and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts, the sheriff's office said.

Resiles is charged with the September 2014 home invasion stabbing death in nearby Davie of Jill Halliburton Su, 59, a member of the wealthy Texas-based Halliburton Co who married a University of Florida entymology professor.

Resiles, 21, had been brought from a jail to the courthouse for a hearing on a defense motion to remove the death penalty as a sentencing option, local media reported.

He had been seated in a jury box with other inmates when he suddenly dashed toward the door, leaving behind his shackles and slipping out of his jail-issued jumpsuit as he ran, the reports said. They said police dogs sniffed the jumpsuit to get Resiles scent before being employed to track him. (Reporting by Barbara Goldberg in New York; editing by Grant McCool)