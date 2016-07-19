BRIEF-UnitedHealth expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans

BRIEF-GasLog Ltd and GasLog Partners LP announce CFO transition
* Simon Crowe has advised boards of GasLog Ltd, GasLog Partners LP of his decision to step down from his position as CFO on June 30, 2017
July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc
* UnitedHealth says expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans by year end
* UnitedHealth says exchange costs were higher than expected because of increased severity of customer chronic conditions like diabetes versus year ago
* UnitedHealth says exchange attrition has been lower than expected
* Makes comments during financial results conference call
* Talks continuing with Monsanto on possible compensation (Adds detail, soybean development plan with French partners)
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.