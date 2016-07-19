版本:
BRIEF-UnitedHealth expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans

July 19 UnitedHealth Group Inc

* UnitedHealth says expects 750,000 members in Obamacare exchange plans by year end

* UnitedHealth says exchange costs were higher than expected because of increased severity of customer chronic conditions like diabetes versus year ago

* UnitedHealth says exchange attrition has been lower than expected

* Makes comments during financial results conference call Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

