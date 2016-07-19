版本:
BRIEF-Intuitive Surgical raises 2016 prodecure growth forecast

July 19 Intuitive Surgical Inc

* Sees full year procedure growth of 14-15 percent, up from prior forecast of 12-14 percent

* 71 percent of net revs, up from prior view 69-70 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Bill Berkrot)

