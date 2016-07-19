BRIEF-Collahuasi cuts costs 23 pct in H1

UPDATE 1-Sarjanovic steps down as CEO of sugar merchant Alvean
LONDON, Jan 16 Geneva-based sugar merchant Alvean said on Monday that Ivo Sarjanovic was stepping down as chief executive officer.
SANTIAGO, July 20 (Reuters) -
* Chilean copper mine Collahuasi cuts costs 23 pct in first half year-on-year to $1.18 per pound, mine head Jorge Gomez says
* Production rose 12.6 pct to 243,838 tonnes
* Mine is joint venture between Anglo American and Glencore (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)
ZURICH, Jan 16 Syngenta Chief Executive Erik Fyrwald expects regulatory approval soon for ChemChina's proposed $43 billion takeover of the Swiss pesticides and seeds group, he said on Monday.