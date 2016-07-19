版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 7月 20日 星期三

BRIEF-Collahuasi cuts costs 23 pct in H1

SANTIAGO, July 20 (Reuters) -

* Chilean copper mine Collahuasi cuts costs 23 pct in first half year-on-year to $1.18 per pound, mine head Jorge Gomez says

* Production rose 12.6 pct to 243,838 tonnes

* Mine is joint venture between Anglo American and Glencore (Reporting by Fabian Cambero)

