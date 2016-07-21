版本:
BRIEF-Us Justice Department files lawsuit against Anthem, Cigna in D.C. District court - court filing

July 21 (Reuters) -

US Justice Department files lawsuit against Anthem, Cigna In D.C. District Court - court filing (Reporting By Caroline Humer)

