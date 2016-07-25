BRIEF-Husky Energy apologises for Saskatchewan crude pipeline leak

July 25 Husky Energy

* Says 'deeply sorry' for oil spill into North Saskatchewan river, accepts full responsibility for pipeline leak

* Husky Energy's Vice President of Exploration, Production and Services says will 'make right' costs of oil spill cleanup in Saskatchewan

* Husky Energy's VP Pate says northern part of Saskatchewan pipeline gathering system is down, will stay that way until crisis dealt with

* Husky Energy's Pate declines to say whether company has shut in any oil production as a result of Saskatchewan pipeline spill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)