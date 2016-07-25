BRIEF-Husky Energy apologises for Saskatchewan crude pipeline leak

UPDATE 2-BAT agrees to buy Reynolds for $49 billion
* Deals brings together makers of Pall Mall, Camel, Newport (Adds shares, analyst reaction)
July 25 Husky Energy
* Says 'deeply sorry' for oil spill into North Saskatchewan river, accepts full responsibility for pipeline leak
* Husky Energy's Vice President of Exploration, Production and Services says will 'make right' costs of oil spill cleanup in Saskatchewan
* Husky Energy's VP Pate says northern part of Saskatchewan pipeline gathering system is down, will stay that way until crisis dealt with
* Husky Energy's Pate declines to say whether company has shut in any oil production as a result of Saskatchewan pipeline spill Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)
SYDNEY, Jan 17 The deep-sea search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 ended on Tuesday without any trace being found of the plane that vanished in 2014 with 239 people on board, the three countries involved in the search said.
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain will not seek a Brexit deal that leaves it "half in, half out" of the EU, Prime Minister Theresa May will say on Tuesday in a speech setting out her priorities for divorce talks which indicates she is prepared to leave the single market.