BRIEF-Valero Energy's biofuels blending costs soar in Q2 2016

July 26 Valero Energy Corp :

* The company's costs of biofuels blending have risen in 2016, totaling $173 million in the second quarter versus $56 million during the same period in 2015

* These costs - primarily from purchase of biofuels compliance credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) - are expected to total between $750 million and $850 million in 2016

* Valero's compliance credit costs last year totaled $440 million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings reviewed by Reuters

SOURCE: bit.ly/2abQ176 (Reporting by Chris Prentice)