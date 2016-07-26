BRIEF-Valero Energy's biofuels blending costs soar in Q2 2016

July 26 Valero Energy Corp :
* The company's costs of biofuels blending have risen in
2016, totaling $173 million in the second quarter versus $56
million during the same period in 2015
* These costs - primarily from purchase of biofuels
compliance credits known as Renewable Identification Numbers
(RINs) - are expected to total between $750 million and $850
million in 2016
* Valero's compliance credit costs last year totaled $440
million, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings
reviewed by Reuters
SOURCE: bit.ly/2abQ176
(Reporting by Chris Prentice)