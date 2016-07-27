BRIEF-"Over-the-top economics are unproven to us:" Comcast CEO Brian Roberts

July 27 (Reuters) -
* Comcast Corp has been in "test and learn mode"
as it plans to offer wireless service in the near future:
Comcast executives
* The 2016 Rio Olympics will be a "very profitable
Olympics," Comcast on track to record more than $120 million in
profit it made from London Olympics: Comcast executives
* "Over-the-top economics are unproven to us" and it's not
clear that launching streaming services out of Comcast's
footprint is the right strategy: Comcast CEO Brian Roberts
(Reporting By Malathi Nayak)