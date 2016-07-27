BRIEF-Hess CEO says believes the global oil market is rebalancing

July 27 Hess Corp
* Chief Executive John Hess says plans to reduce drilling
rigs in Bakken from three to two by august
* Says Schlumberger NV was vendor who provided
faulty valve on Tubular Bells project
* Says pursuing legal action against Schlumberger NV
for remediation costs, attorney fees and lost profit due to idle
time at Tubular Bells project
* CEO says believes the global oil market is rebalancing
* CEO says remains committeed to ipo of Bakken JV, but will
wait for financial markets to improve
* CEO says valve failure at Tubular Bells project in U.S.
Gulf Of Mexico will harm 2017 production outlook
(Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)