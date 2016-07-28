版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 28日 星期四 22:36 BJT

BRIEF-Suncor unlikely to approve big growth projects for next couple of years - CEO

July 28 Suncor Energy

* CEO Steve Williams says does not think company will approve any big organic growth projects for next couple of years

* Suncor Energy's Williams says next generation of organic growth for Suncor will be replication strategy in thermal oil sands operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐