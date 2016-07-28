版本:
UPDATE 1-Kinross gets Maricunga "expressions of interest"-CEO

(Adds size of deposit)

July 28 Kinross Gold Corp

* Kinross Gold Corp has received unsolicited expressions of interest for its Maricunga gold mine in Chile, says CEO

* "Not in a situation where we need to sell assets", but no decision made on sale, says CEO

* Almost 6.5 million ounces of gold in ground, says CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

