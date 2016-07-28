UPDATE 1-Kinross gets Maricunga "expressions of interest"-CEO

(Adds size of deposit)

* Kinross Gold Corp has received unsolicited expressions of interest for its Maricunga gold mine in Chile, says CEO

* "Not in a situation where we need to sell assets", but no decision made on sale, says CEO

* Almost 6.5 million ounces of gold in ground, says CEO