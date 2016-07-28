版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 29日 星期五 02:04 BJT

BRIEF-Potash Corp of Saskatchewan considering further mine shut-ins

July 28 Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc CEO Jochen Tilk, speaking on a conference call:

* Said the company is considering whether to idle mines once its Rocanville expansion is complete Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rod Nickel)

