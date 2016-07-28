BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum says 58 pct of 2016 oil production hedged

July 28 Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Chief Executive Jim Volker says expects Q3 and Q4 production to flatten to 115,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day

* Says 58 percent of oil production hedged for rest of 2016

* Says 26 percent of oil production hedged for 2017

* CEO says would do more JV development deals if oil prices remain below $60/barrel

* CEO says 'cautiously optimistic' that Colorado oil ballot initiatives will fail