BRIEF-Cenovus says Wood River refinery debottleneck project on track for Q3 2016

July 28 Cenovus Energy

* Says Wood River refinery debottleneck project on track to start up in Q3 2016, adding 18,000 bpd of crude processing capacity

* Cenovus says would consider opportunity to acquire select oil and gas assets but focus is on organically growing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

