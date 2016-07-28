BRIEF-Cenovus says Wood River refinery debottleneck project on track for Q3 2016

BRIEF-Centerra Gold says 2016 gold production was 598,677 ounces
* Centerra Gold announces 2016 gold production of 598,677 ounces and 2017 outlook
July 28 Cenovus Energy
* Says Wood River refinery debottleneck project on track to start up in Q3 2016, adding 18,000 bpd of crude processing capacity
* Cenovus says would consider opportunity to acquire select oil and gas assets but focus is on organically growing operations
* Orosur mining inc. H1 2017 results: $3.7m profit, $7.0m cash from operations and new san gregorio ug mine put into production
* Says has secured a $35 million credit facility from Zebra Holdings and Investments S.à.r.l., Luxembourg