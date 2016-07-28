版本:
BRIEF-Teck Resources says no urgency to sell infrastructure assets - CEO

July 28 Teck Resources Ltd

* Still weighing possible sale of infrastructure assets like Waneta dam, Neptune port but no urgency or pressure - Chief Executive Donald Lindsay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nicole Mordant)

